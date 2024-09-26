Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $25.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 10.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 146.48% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.13 billion, showing a 6.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +128.79% and +16.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tutor Perini's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.02. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.46 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 13, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

