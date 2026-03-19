Tutor Perini (TPC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $72.31, demonstrating a +1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

The construction company's stock has dropped by 12.2% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 81.13% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.41 billion, reflecting a 12.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.72 per share and a revenue of $6.26 billion, indicating changes of +10.02% and +12.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Tutor Perini currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tutor Perini is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.4.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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