Tutor Perini (TPC) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.08% from the latest reported closing price of 8.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tutor Perini. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPC is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 36,038K shares. The put/call ratio of TPC is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 3,249K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,967K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 24.98% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 1,714K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 50.56% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,551K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 22.60% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 1,414K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Tutor Perini Background Information

utor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. Tutor Perinihas provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within its markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

