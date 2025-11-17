Tutor Perini (TPC) Price Target Increased by 14.65% to 90.98

The average one-year price target for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) has been revised to $90.98 / share. This is an increase of 14.65% from the prior estimate of $79.36 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.00% from the latest reported closing price of $59.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tutor Perini. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 50,292K shares. The put/call ratio of TPC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,890K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing a decrease of 54.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 23.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,429K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 81.39% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,350K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 51.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,179K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 16.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 56.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 94.38% over the last quarter.

