Tutor Perini (TPC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $82.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

The construction company's shares have seen an increase of 8.48% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, down 3.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.56 billion, indicating a 13.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.18 per share and a revenue of $6.24 billion, signifying shifts of +20.75% and +12.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tutor Perini's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.69.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.