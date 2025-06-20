Tutor Perini (TPC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $42.46, demonstrating a +1.14% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction company had gained 19.33% outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 52.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 9.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $5.13 billion, indicating changes of +155.91% and +18.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Tutor Perini possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tutor Perini is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.06. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.57.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

