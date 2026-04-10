Tutor Perini (TPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $83.35, marking a +2.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 17.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 81.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, up 12.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.72 per share and a revenue of $6.26 billion, signifying shifts of +10.02% and +12.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Tutor Perini boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tutor Perini has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.35, so one might conclude that Tutor Perini is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.