Tutor Perini (TPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $86.00, demonstrating a +2.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the construction company have appreciated by 13.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 7.5%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.92, marking a 160.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.28 billion, indicating a 19.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion, which would represent changes of +228.12% and +22.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Tutor Perini possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tutor Perini is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.66, which means Tutor Perini is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

