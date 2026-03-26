Tutor Perini (TPC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Tutor Perini (TPC) was down 2.72% at $76.24. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.38%.

The construction company's stock has dropped by 8.98% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 8.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.96, indicating a 81.13% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.72 per share and a revenue of $6.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.02% and +12.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tutor Perini presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tutor Perini is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.39.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.