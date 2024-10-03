Tutor Perini (TPC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $27.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

The the stock of construction company has risen by 23.09% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.33, indicating a 146.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.13 billion, indicating a 6.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $4.5 billion, indicating changes of +128.79% and +16.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tutor Perini currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tutor Perini is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.73. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.27.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

