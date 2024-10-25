Tutor Perini (TPC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the latest trading day at $25.97, indicating a -1.55% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction company had gained 3.05% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 146.48% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.13 billion, indicating a 6.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of +128.79% and +16.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tutor Perini is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tutor Perini is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.77. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.65.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.