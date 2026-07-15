Tutor Perini (TPC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the most recent trading day at $79.29, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Shares of the construction company witnessed a gain of 2.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 2.55%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.36, reflecting a 3.55% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, up 13.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.75% and +12.65%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Tutor Perini currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tutor Perini is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.62.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.