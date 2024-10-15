Tutor Perini (TPC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the most recent trading day at $26.86, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction company had gained 11.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Tutor Perini will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 146.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 6.97% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $4.5 billion, indicating changes of +128.79% and +16.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tutor Perini is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tutor Perini is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.81 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

