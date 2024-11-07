Tutor Perini price target raised to $40 from $38 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Tutor Perini (TPC) to $40 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm believes the company is turning the corner towards profitability as it works through settling remaining disputes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TPC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.