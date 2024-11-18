Tutor Perini – O&G joint venture awarded $1.18B AirTrain Newark contract

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that the company, in a joint venture with O&G Industries, has been awarded a contract valued at $1.18B by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the AirTrain Newark Replacement Program – Guideway and Stations Project at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The scope of work includes design and construction of a 2.5-mile elevated, automated people mover train system with three stations that will replace the existing AirTrain, which has been in operation since 1996. Tutor Perini is the managing partner in the joint venture with O&G serving as a 25% partner. Parsons Corporation (PSN) will serve as the joint venture’s lead design subcontractor for the project, Tutor Perini stated.

