Tutor Perini, Nan JV awarded $330.6M project in Guam

Tutor Perini (TPC) announced that the company, in a joint venture with Nan, Inc., has been awarded a contract with a base value of approximately $330.6M by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, for the Apra Harbor Waterfront Repairs Project. This is a design-build construction project to repair Guam Harbor’s Glass Breakwater and restore and modernize waterfront areas that have been physically eroded and damaged from storms, including the recent Typhoon Mawar in May 2023 at Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam. The scope of work for the base contract includes repairs to the three most critically failed portions of the Glass Breakwater to minimize future breaching potential of the breakwater. The contract includes nine options for additional anticipated scopes of work that, if exercised, could increase the total contract value by up to an additional $230M. Six of these options are to repair additional sections of the Glass Breakwater, while three options are associated with shoreline repairs to the inner harbor. Tutor Perini is the managing partner in the joint venture, with Nan, Inc. serving as a 30% partner. The company’s Guam-based subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation, will be managing the execution of the work on this project. Design work is expected to begin immediately with in-water construction anticipated to commence in August 2025 and substantial completion expected in July 2029. The $330.6M base contract value will be added to the company’s backlog in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the value of any future options will be added to backlog as they are awarded.

