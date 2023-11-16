Tutor Perini Names Current CFO As President; Ryan Soroka To Take Additional Role Of Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - Construction company Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Thursday said it has appointed Gary Smalley, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as President, effective November 15.

Additionally, Ryan Soroka has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with his current role as Chief Accounting Officer, effective November 15, 2023.

The company also intends to appoint Smalley as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2025, when current CEO Ronald Tutor assumes the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Smalley has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Tutor Perini since September 2015.

