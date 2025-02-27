TUTOR PERINI Earnings Results: $TPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TUTOR PERINI ($TPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$1.51 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $1.68. The company also reported revenue of $1,067,650,000, missing estimates of $1,092,557,400 by $-24,907,400.

TUTOR PERINI Insider Trading Activity

TUTOR PERINI insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $7,189,199 .

. RONALD N TUTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $5,378,986.

TUTOR PERINI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of TUTOR PERINI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TUTOR PERINI Government Contracts

We have seen $92,375,631 of award payments to $TPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

