TUTOR PERINI Earnings Results: $TPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TUTOR PERINI ($TPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$1.51 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $1.68. The company also reported revenue of $1,067,650,000, missing estimates of $1,092,557,400 by $-24,907,400.
TUTOR PERINI Insider Trading Activity
TUTOR PERINI insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $7,189,199.
- RONALD N TUTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $5,378,986.
TUTOR PERINI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of TUTOR PERINI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 573,608 shares (+1801.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,881,313
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 542,647 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,132,057
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 522,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,652,510
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 424,228 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,266,317
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 401,117 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,707,031
- INVESCO LTD. removed 342,683 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,292,928
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 287,400 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,955,080
TUTOR PERINI Government Contracts
We have seen $92,375,631 of award payments to $TPC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GOGA 311373 ALCATRAZ PRISON HOSPITAL WING SEISMIC AND STABILIZE POCS: CO, JOHN_FIFE@NPS.GOV, CS, GABRIEL_...: $48,610,417
- DESIGN/BUILD SAN JUAN HURRICANE REBUILD RIO BAYAMON AT USCG BASE SAN JUAN, PR (PHASE-1 RE-PROCUREMENT): $20,463,394
- DBB CORRECT SHORELINE EROSION PROJECT AT USCG STATION SIUSLAW.: $6,515,754
- PERFORM DESIGN-BID-BUILD CONSTRUCTION TASK ORDER AS SOLICITED UNDER TASKORDER ANNOUNCEMENT 70Z05024R4300000...: $6,515,754
- RESTORATION / CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT TO REPAIR AND UPDATE THE SAN JUAN, PR CUSTOMS HOUSE: $5,040,363
