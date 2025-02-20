Tutor Perini Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.00, changing hands as high as $24.72 per share. Tutor Perini Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.68 per share, with $34.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.