TuSimple (TSP) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

TuSimple (TSP) closed at $10.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-driving technology company had lost 17.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

TuSimple will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of -$0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.73 million, up 297.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.48 per share and revenue of $16.27 million, which would represent changes of +43.12% and +159.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TuSimple should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. TuSimple currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

