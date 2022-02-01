TuSimple (TSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TuSimple (TSP) closed at $19.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-driving technology company had lost 48.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TuSimple as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TuSimple. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.1% lower within the past month. TuSimple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

