TuSimple (TSP) Moves 9.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

TuSimple (TSP) shares soared 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $6.94. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 26.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in share prices is attributable to the company’s solid progress across its technology development and expantion of its operational design domain.

This self-driving technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $4.04 million, up 173% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TuSimple, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TSP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

TuSimple belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Spotify (SPOT), closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $99.27. Over the past month, SPOT has returned -7.5%.

For Spotify , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to -$0.68. This represents a change of -195.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Spotify currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

