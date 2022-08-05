TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 74%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 74% in the last year. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for TuSimple Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because TuSimple Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

TuSimple Holdings grew its revenue by 200% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 74% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:TSP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on TuSimple Holdings

A Different Perspective

We doubt TuSimple Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 74% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 4.7%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with TuSimple Holdings .

TuSimple Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.