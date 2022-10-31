Markets
TuSimple Holdings Falls After Termination Of CEO

(RTTNews) - TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) shares are sliding more than 44 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the removal of Xiaodi Hou, CEO of the Self driving start up. The company said its audit committee has started an investigation and termination of CEO was necessary to conclude the investigation.

After the close of Monday's trading, the global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California will report its quarterly results.

Currently shares are at $3.51, down 44.37 percent from the previous close of $6.31 on a volume of 4,619,071

