TuSimple Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TSP

In trading on Friday, shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc (Symbol: TSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.36, changing hands as low as $37.11 per share. TuSimple Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.24 per share, with $79.8391 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.43.

