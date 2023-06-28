TuSimple Explores Strategic Alternatives For U.S. Business, Incl. Possible Sale

(RTTNews) - TuSimple (TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, said that it is exploring strategic alternatives for the U.S. business, including a possible sale.

The company has engaged Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor to explore possible transactions for the U.S.-based portion of its business.

If the process results in a sale of TuSimple's U.S. business, TuSimple would remain a global Level 4 autonomous driving technology company with an emphasis on operations in Asia-Pacific and other major global markets, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that no assurances can be given that TuSimple's exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any change in strategy or a transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.