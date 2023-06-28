News & Insights

TuSimple Explores Strategic Alternatives For U.S. Business, Incl. Possible Sale

June 28, 2023 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TuSimple (TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, said that it is exploring strategic alternatives for the U.S. business, including a possible sale.

The company has engaged Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor to explore possible transactions for the U.S.-based portion of its business.

If the process results in a sale of TuSimple's U.S. business, TuSimple would remain a global Level 4 autonomous driving technology company with an emphasis on operations in Asia-Pacific and other major global markets, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that no assurances can be given that TuSimple's exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any change in strategy or a transaction.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

