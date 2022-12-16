TuSimple Confirms Eric Tapia As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Autonomous driving technology company TuSimple (TSP) announced Friday the appointment of Eric Tapia as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Tapia has been serving in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer since July 7, 2022.

Tapia brings more than twenty years of experience working in corporate finance, controllership, and treasury, as well as working closely with public companies' C-level and Board of Directors. Prior to joining TuSimple in 2021 as VP Global Controller, Tapia was the VP Controller and CAO of Grainger, Inc., a $13 billion Fortune 200 company, a role he held for over 6 years.

The company also announced additional independent appointments to its Board of Directors, including a new Government Security Director, Michael Mosier, and an Audit Committee Chair, Wendy Hayes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.