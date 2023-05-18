TuSimple Announces Restructuring Of U.S. Operations

(RTTNews) - TuSimple (TSP) announced a restructuring plan for its U.S. operations. This includes an approximately 30% reduction to global workforce, which will only impact TuSimple locations within the U.S. The restructuring is anticipated to lead to approximately $12 million to $13 million in one-time charges.

TuSimple stated that it is no longer seeking strategic alternatives for its Asia Pacific subsidiaries. The company plans to continue to develop Level 4 commercial autonomous freight opportunities in multiple Asia Pacific markets.

Also, TuSimple has determined that it is unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 by the prescribed due date. On May 12, 2023, TuSimple received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that, the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.