Turtle Beach reaffirms 2024 revenue view $370M-$380M, consensus $379.93M

Turtle Beach (HEAR) is updating its 2024 outlook. The Company is maintaining its guidance for net revenue for the full year ending December 31, 2024, to be between $370 and $380 million. This revenue range translates to 43-47% growth year-over-year. The Company currently expects Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ending December 31, 2024, to be between $55 and $58 million, up from the prior range of between $53 million to $56 million compared to $6.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HEAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.