Turtle Beach Raises the Bar With New Wireless Gaming Headsets

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR introduced the Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2, an improved version of its wireless gaming headsets designed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well as for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



Notably, Sony SNE indicated that PS4 headsets will work with PS5. Turtle Beach anticipates its latest products to be compatible with the upcoming system. Featuring massive upgrades, the headsets have been created to continue the legacy of the two best-selling products in their price tiers, since launching in 2017.



These are expected to deliver the perfect combination of advanced wireless connectivity, precision game audio, ultra-clear chat and unmatched comfort for gamers. Available in black and white versions, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset for PS4 and PS5 can be purchased from participating retail stores and the company’s website, starting Aug 16. For Xbox One and Xbox Series X, the products have been planned for release on Sep 20.



The Stealth 700 Gen 2, available in black, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well as for PS4 and PS5, will be released on Sep 20. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 provides the premium wireless gaming audio experience for $149.95. It features a host of updates including improved performance, comfort and styling.



The Stealth 600 Gen 2 comes at a list price of $99.95. Its headband design has been strengthened for better long-term durability while the ear cushions provide plush comfort. Also, the 50mm speakers produce high-quality, immersive game sound.



Turtle Beach seeks to expand from being the leader in console gaming headsets into becoming a top gaming accessory brand for all platforms. It is positioned to benefit from a solid product performance combined with market share gains, supported by innovation, quality products, strong brand and retail partnerships.



The San Diego, CA-based audio technology has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised as much as 50% upward in the past seven days.



Turtle Beach’s shares have soared 87.1% in the past year compared with 7.1% growth of the industry.







Currently, Turtle Beach carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.



A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics, Inc. PLT and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Plantronics has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 86.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Clearfield has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q2 2020, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +44.0%, five of our strategies returned +50.9%, +93.8%, +122.2%, +153.0%, and even +156.8%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q2 2020, while the S&P averaged +5.5% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +51.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.