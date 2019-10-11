Turtle Beach Introduces Kone Pure Ultra PC Gaming Mouse

Turtle Beach Corporation’s HEAR PC accessories division — ROCCAT — recently launched the Kone Pure Ultra PC gaming mouse.



Hamburg, Germany-based ROCCAT’s Kone Pure has become popular among many performance-focused gamers. The Kone Pure Ultra keeps the ergonomic shape of its predecessor, but is much lighter, weighing just 66 grams. This makes it one of the lightest PC gaming mice available in the market.



The product is also updated with the latest features, including ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 16K sensor, 1,000hz polling rate, onboard memory for programmable Macros and profiles. It is currently available at participating retailers across Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe, and will be offered in the United States this winter for a list price of $69.99.



Turtle Beach is benefiting from solid product performance and market traction, driven by innovation, quality products, strong brand and retail partnerships. While leading the console headset market, its growth in the PC gaming accessories market is remarkable.



The audio technology company had completed the acquisition of ROCCAT at the end of May 2019. The strategic move marked the beginning of the next phase in Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $2.9 billion market for PC gaming headsets, mice and keyboards. This is considered to be a big leap in its goal of building $100 million PC gaming accessories business.



Turtle Beach remains confident that the expertise of its ROCCAT PC team and the combination of strong portfolio of PC gaming mice and keyboards with its own Atlas line of PC products well positions it for continued growth.



Turtle Beach topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 104.9%. The stock has returned 7% against the industry’s decline of 8% in the past three months.







Turtle Beach currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Harmonic Inc. HLIT and SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.5%.



Harmonic surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 119.9%.



SeaChange International has long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.