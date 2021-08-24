Turtle Beach (HEAR) Unveils Revamped Version of Recon 200 Headset

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR recently unveiled the revamped version of its Recon 200 headset — Recon 200 Gen 2. This multiplatform gaming headset is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



The latest move is likely to further strengthen Turtle Beach’s commitment in introducing industry-leading features for the modern-age gaming enthusiasts by consistently leveraging its audio expertise to drive innovation in the global market.



Recognized as one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers, the San Diego, CA-based company designs and develops high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all types of gamers, thereby making it a fan-favorite brand. It acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019.



ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market and $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market. The company also acquired Neat Microphones in early 2021 to facilitate its entry into the $2.3 billion global microphone market. It expands Turtle Beach’s total addressable market for its brands from $5.1 billion to $7.4 billion.



The audio technology entity’s latest addition, Recon 200 Gen 2, is equipped with a rechargeable 12-hour battery that delivers enhanced audio for the ultimate clarity in hearing. The amplified audio is driven by 40mm speakers with variable mic monitoring and improved Bass Boost. The Bass Boost functionality facilitates an immersive audio experience that supports spatial surround sound technologies such as Dolby Atmos, Sony 3D Audio and Windows Sonic.



The innovative wired headset is furnished with athletic fabric and ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions. This makes it ideal for the next-gen users to enjoy long hours of gaming. Patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology is an added advantage.



Further, its flip-to-mute functionality makes Recon 200 Gen 2’s mic highly-sensitive, thereby enabling it to capture loud and clear sound. The device is available in three color variants — black, white and midnight blue. It is currently available for pre-order and is slated for launch on Sep 19 with a MSRP of $59.95.



Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from a robust product performance combined with market share gains, innovation, quality products and retail partnerships. It has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is remarkable.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 38.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 33.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Knowles Corporation KN. While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), InterDigital and Knowles carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.



Knowles delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average.

