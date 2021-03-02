Turtle Beach (HEAR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 200%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81.5%, on average.



This San Diego, CA-based audio technology company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year. The performance is likely to have been driven by operational execution in a strong market for gaming accessories. It continues to offer new gaming hardware categories while accelerating expansion into select geographical regions.



During the fourth quarter, ROCCAT — Turtle Beach’s Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand — launched its Burst Pro PC gaming mouse. It also introduced the Vulcan Pro and Vulcan TKL Pro PC gaming keyboards.



Turtle Beach and TIDAL — a global music and entertainment streaming platform — expanded their partnership to focus on the intersection of gaming and music. Reportedly, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 and Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets for Xbox and PlayStation were the top-selling wireless console headsets in North America in October.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $132 million, indicating growth of 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 80 cents, which suggests a decline of 3.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Turtle Beach this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Turtle Beach’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 80 cents.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Turtle Beach Corporation price-eps-surprise | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Turtle Beach currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Talos Energy Inc. TALO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 10. The company has an Earnings ESP of +13.75% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 10.

