Turtle Beach (HEAR) Stock Moves 0.85%: What You Should Know

Turtle Beach (HEAR) closed at $10.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the audio technology company had gained 6.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

HEAR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 125.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.20 million, down 39.27% from the year-ago period.

HEAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $246.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -67.87% and -14.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HEAR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HEAR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HEAR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.45.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.