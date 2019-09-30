Turtle Beach (HEAR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.9%

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $8.73 to $10.95 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Turtle Beach currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Turtle Beach Corporation Price

Turtle Beach Corporation price | Turtle Beach Corporation Quote

Investors interested in the Communication - Components industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Harmonic Inc. HLIT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



