Turtle Beach (HEAR) Buys Neat Microphones, Enters the $2.3B Market

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR recently announced the acquisition of Neat Microphones — the maker of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Neat has launched more than 60 products since founding Blue Microphones in 1995. The latest acquisition facilitates Turtle Beach’s entry into the $2.3 billion global microphone market. It expands the audio technology company’s total addressable market for its brands from $5.1 billion to $7.4 billion.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Turtle Beach is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand that offers a wide range of gaming headsets. Through this buyout, the company has added almost 40 Neat patents and 70 Neat trademark registrations to its portfolio.



The move diversifies its product portfolio into new categories while complementing Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s offerings in console and PC accessories. Turtle Beach is known for its excellent microphone performance in gaming headsets. Neat’s cutting-edge technology is likely to enhance its industry-leading product line. The Neat brand expands the company’s reach beyond gaming with a wider variety of consumer audio products.



In 2021, Neat plans to launch updated versions of some of its popular analog and digital microphones. The company is developing the next generation of its products to meet the growing demand for high-quality, affordable microphones.



Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from solid product performance, driven by innovation, strong brand and retail partnerships. Its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity along with gain in market share is noteworthy.



Shares of Turtle Beach have gained 136% in the past year compared with 27.8% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 81.5%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



