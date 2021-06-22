Turtle Beach (HEAR) Brand Spurs Gaming With Syn Pro Air Launch

To fortify its presence in the gaming industry and drive its subscriber base, Turtle Beach Corporation’s HEAR brand, ROCCAT, recently unveiled an avant-garde wireless headset for PC gamers — Syn Pro Air. The latest entrant to its headset lineup is powered by Turtle Beach’s much-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies supported by an out-of-the-box software experience that reflects the brand’s core values.



Considered ideal for millennial gamers, Syn Pro Air is the first ROCCAT headset to feature 3D audio that pushes the boundaries of traditional surround sound. Moreover, the Nanoclear 50mm drivers and patented Superhuman Hearing functionality enhance critical in-game sounds and provide an immersive hearing experience to customers.



With a sleek, lightweight design, the headset has a superior 24-hour battery life and is armed with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology that offers high-speed, virtually lag-free connectivity. Equipped with one of the fastest wireless gaming technologies, its USB-C rapid charge feature gets the headset charged up in just 15 minutes with up to five hours of game time.



Moreover, the high-end wireless PC gaming headset has exceptional signal strength, thanks to the wireless 2.4 GHz transmitter frequency that ensures seamless transmission of data in a reliable manner. TruSpeak high-sensitivity microphone and ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions, along with intuitive on-ear audio controls, are added bonus.



Further, the Syn Pro Air can be customized with 16.8 million color lighting, which is fully compatible within the AIMO ecosystem, thanks to its ROCCAT Bionic Shell. The headset is commercially available at $149.99 MSRP.



Markedly, the San Diego, CA-based audio technology company acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market. ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more gamers globally.



Notably, in the beginning of 2021, Turtle Beach acquired Neat Microphones — the maker of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones — aiding the former’s entry into the $2.3 billion global microphone market. The move diversifies Turtle Beach’s product portfolio into new categories while complementing ROCCAT’s offerings in console and PC accessories. The Neat brand expands the company’s reach beyond gaming with a wider variety of consumer audio products.



Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from a robust product performance combined with market share gains, backed by innovation, quality products and retail partnerships. It has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. The combination of increased gaming activity and distance learning should continue to boost the demand for headsets amid the pandemic situation. Also, the company’s ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is impressive.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 118.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 51.2% in the past year. With a VGM Score of A, it has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Nokia Corporation NOK, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Ooma, Inc. OOMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.

