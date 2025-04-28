Turtle Beach Corporation to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Turtle Beach Corporation will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Turtle Beach Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, after Nasdaq trading hours. The company will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results, hosted by CEO Cris Keirn and CFO Mark Weinswig. Interested parties can listen in via the company's website or by phone. The call will also be available for replay until May 22. Turtle Beach is known for its innovative gaming accessories and has been a market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. The release includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding the company's performance and risks that could affect future results.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turtle Beach Corporation



(Nasdaq: TBCH) a leading gaming headset and accessories brand, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.





The Company will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. PT that same day to review the results. The call will be hosted by Cris Keirn, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Weinswig, Chief Financial Officer.







Conference Call Information







The live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at



corp.turtlebeach.com



. Interested individuals may also join by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15-minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 22, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13752645. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website for a limited time.







About Turtle Beach Corporation







Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (



corp.turtlebeach.com



) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (



www.turtlebeach.com



) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (



www.pdp.com



) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.