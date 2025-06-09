Turtle Beach Corporation Announces Adoption of Stockholder Rights Plan to Protect Shareholder Interests

Turtle Beach Corporation adopts a stockholder rights plan to protect investors and ensure informed decision-making by the Board.

Quiver AI Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation announced the adoption of a stockholder rights plan, intending to protect its shareholders and enhance their investment value. Each outstanding share will receive one right, effective June 23, 2025, with the plan set to expire on June 9, 2026. The plan aims to prevent unwanted takeovers and provides the Board with additional time to make informed decisions. If a party acquires 10% or more of the company's stock without Board approval, existing shareholders will have the right to purchase additional shares at a favorable rate. The initiative is not in response to any specific takeover bid and allows current significant shareholders to retain their shares without penalties as long as they do not acquire more. Further details will be filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Approval of a limited duration stockholder rights plan aims to protect the interests of stockholders and preserve the value of their investments.

Rights Plan provides the Board with a mechanism to make informed decisions regarding potential acquisitions, ensuring long-term stability.

The plan includes provisions that allow stockholders to potentially exempt certain offers, promoting fair assessments of acquisition proposals.

The Rights Plan is not in response to any specific takeover bid, suggesting a proactive approach to corporate governance and shareholder value protection.

Potential Negatives

The adoption of a stockholder rights plan may signal to investors concerns about potential hostile takeovers or declining stock value, which can negatively impact market perception.

The plan extends for a full year before expiration, which might be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company’s current management or financial health.

The need to implement a rights plan could indicate underlying vulnerabilities in the company’s market position or strategy, raising red flags for potential investors.

FAQ

What is Turtle Beach Corporation's recent announcement about?

Turtle Beach Corporation has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights plan and declared a dividend of rights for shareholders.

When is the record date for the rights distribution?

The record date for the dividend distribution of rights is June 23, 2025.

What is the purpose of the Rights Plan?

The Rights Plan aims to protect stockholders from third-party actions not in their best interests and ensures informed Board decisions.

How long will the Rights Plan be active?

The Rights Plan will expire on June 9, 2026, without any further action required by the Board.

Where can I find more information about the Rights Plan?

Further details will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K and can be accessed on the SEC's website and Turtle Beach’s corporate site.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: TBCH, the “Company”), a leading gaming accessories brand, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) and declared a dividend distribution of one right (“Right”) for each outstanding share of common stock. The record date for such dividend distribution is June 23, 2025.





The adoption of the Rights Plan is intended to enable all stockholders to realize the full potential value of their investment in the Company and protect the Company and its stockholders from the actions of third parties that the Board determines are not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. In addition, the Rights Plan provides the Board with time to make informed, deliberate decisions that are in the best long-term interests of the Company and its stockholders. The Rights Plan will expire, without any further action being required to be taken by the Board, on June 9, 2026.





The Rights Plan is similar to stockholder rights plans adopted by other publicly-held companies. Under the Rights Plan, the Rights generally would become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the Company’s common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board. In that situation, each holder of a Right (other than the acquiring person or group, whose Rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will be able to purchase, upon payment of the then-current exercise price, a number of shares of the Company’s common stock having a market value of twice such price. In addition, if the Company is acquired in a merger or other business combination after an acquiring person acquires 10% or more of the Company’s common stock, each holder of the Right would thereafter be able to purchase, upon payment of the then-current exercise price, a number of shares of common stock of the acquiring company having a market value of twice such price. The acquiring person or group would not be entitled to exercise these Rights.





The Rights Plan includes a qualifying offer clause, which provides stockholders with the potential ability to call a special meeting for purposes of exempting a pending offer that meets certain qualifying criteria.





The Rights Plan has not been adopted in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire control of the Company and is not intended to deter offers that are fair and otherwise in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.





Stockholders who currently beneficially own 10% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock will not trigger any penalties under the Rights Plan so long as they do not acquire beneficial ownership of any additional shares of common stock on a cumulative basis, subject to certain exceptions as described in the Rights Plan.





Further details of the Rights Plan will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K and in a Registration Statement on Form 8-A that the Company will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at



corp.turtlebeach.com



.







About Turtle Beach







Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (



corp.turtlebeach.com



) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products LLC (www.pdp.com) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the anticipated benefits and expected consequences of the Rights Plan that the Company has adopted. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.





While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of the Rights Plan in (i) preventing a third party from taking advantage of the onset of adverse market conditions or recent and potential short-term declines in the Company’s share price to acquire actual or effective control, in the open market or otherwise, of the Company’s common stock without paying a price that reflects the Company’s intrinsic value or long-term prospects, or (ii) providing the Board with an increased period of time to evaluate the adequacy of an acquisition offer, investigate alternatives, solicit competitive proposals, or take other steps necessary to maximize value for the benefit of all the Company’s stockholders, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







