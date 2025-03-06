Turtle Beach Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Turtle Beach Corporation will report 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call following.

Full Release



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turtle Beach Corporation



(Nasdaq: TBCH) a leading gaming headset and accessories brand, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.





The Company will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. PT that same day to review the results. The call will be hosted by Cris Keirn, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Weinswig, Chief Financial Officer.







Conference Call Information







The live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at



www.turtlebeachcorp.com



. Interested individuals may also join by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15-minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.





A telephone replay of the call will be available through March 27, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13751064. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website for a limited time.







About Turtle Beach Corporation







Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (



www.turtlebeachcorp.com



) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (



www.turtlebeach.com



) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (



www.pdp.com



) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: TBCH.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.





While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







CONTACTS









Investors:











tbch@icrinc.com











(646) 277-1285









Public Relations & Media:









MacLean Marshall









Sr. Director, Global Communications









Turtle Beach Corporation









(858) 914-5093











maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com







