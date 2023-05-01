News & Insights

Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark To Step Down; Board Elects To Separate Roles Of Chairman & CEO

(RTTNews) - Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR) said Juergen Stark, CEO and Chairman, plans to step down from both roles. Stark will step down from his role as Chairman, effective immediately, and as CEO, effective June 30, 2023. The Board has launched a search for a permanent CEO. The company noted that, if a permanent successor has not been identified by June 30, 2023, it will appoint an interim CEO.

Also, the Board has elected to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and CEO going forward and has elected Terry Jimenez as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Turtle Beach Corp. stated that it has engaged in good faith with Immersion (IMMR) since their initial outreach in an attempt to reach an agreement that would avoid a proxy contest. Turtle Beach offered to enter into a short term NDA with Immersion on April 30. The Turtle Beach Board said it remains open to finding a mutually acceptable agreement that is in the best interests of all shareholders.

