US Markets
TRQ

Turquoise Hill to defer any interim funding talks on Mongolian mine with Rio Tinto

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Thursday it has decided to defer further discussions on any interim funding arrangements with Rio Tinto for its Mongolian copper project.

July 2 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Thursday it has decided to defer further discussions on any interim funding arrangements with Rio Tinto RIO.L for its Mongolian copper project.

The Mongolian state owns 34% in the Oyu Tolgoi copper project, while Rio's majority-owned Turquoise Hill has a 66% stake.

Turquoise said it now expects to have liquidity available to fund operations and underground development of the project beyond the third quarter of 2021.

"If it becomes prudent to do so, the company may re-engage with Rio Tinto and/or third parties regarding possible interim funding," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRQ RIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular