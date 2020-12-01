Turquoise Hill says special committee to review Oyu Tolgoi cost overruns

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill TRQ.TO said on Tuesday the board of Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia has approved forming a special committee to conduct an independent review of cost overruns and delays related to the development of the underground copper mine.

The Oyu Tolgoi deposit in south Mongolia, jointly owned by Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill and the Mongolian state has come under scrutiny over its funding plan, with Hedge Fund Odey recently raising concerns over the project finance package for the mine. (https://bit.ly/2JbFMEb)

In a letter to the Australian exchange on Monday, an investor in the Mongolian project accused Rio RIO.L, RIO.AX of mismanaging costs, and then unfairly restricting Turquoise Hill's ability to obtain finance to pay for those costs.

Turquoise Hill last month began arbitration proceedings against its biggest shareholder Rio Tinto to seek "clarity" on financing for Oyu Tolgoi, one of Rio's biggest growth projects.

Turquoise Hill on Tuesday said each shareholder of Oyu Tolgoi, as well as Rio Tinto, is required to support the work of the committee and to contribute, on a confidential basis, "any internal or third-party report(s) in its possession relating to the cost overruns and delays."

Rio Tinto had said in September it planned to raise up to $500 million through additional lending to develop the giant copper mine.

Rio and Turquoise Hill were to jointly pursue the debt reprofiling process by engaging with existing project finance lenders, and expected a reduction of up to $1.4 billion in funding requirements for Oyu Tolgoi.

Rio in 2019 announced a cost overrun at the project of up to $1.9 billion due to difficult geology, saying total capital expenditure was expected to be in a range of $6.5 billion to $7.2 billion, and it expected a delay of up to 30 months at the mine's underground extension.

