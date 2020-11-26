Turquoise Hill says Odey's letter contains false assumptions

US Markets
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Thursday hedge fund Odey Asset Management's letter to its majority owner Rio Tinto contained a number of false assumptions and misinformation about the company and its funding plan.

"Odey has a clear financial motive to depress Turquoise Hill's share price," Turquoise Hill said.

Odey had said it did not believe the $4.4 billion project finance package related to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia is accurately described as "project" finance.

Odey did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

