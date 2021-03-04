Turquoise Hill says CEO Ulf Quellmann resigns under Rio Tinto pressure

March 4 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Ulf Quellmann has resigned after Rio Tinto RIO.L told the company that it plans to vote against his re-election at the annual shareholders' meeting in May.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

