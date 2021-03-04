US Markets
Turquoise Hill says CEO Ulf Quellmann resigns under Rio Tinto pressure

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Ulf Quellmann has resigned after Rio Tinto told the company that it plans to vote against his re-election at the annual shareholders' meeting in May. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;)) nL3N2L2387

