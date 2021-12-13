Turquoise Hill Resources Continues Rally

(RTTNews) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares are trading more than 16 percent on Monday morning. There were no corporate announcements from the company on the day to impact the stock. The shares have been on an uptrend for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $16.97, up 16.16 percent from the previous close of $14.60 on a volume of 1,191,965. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.75-$21.89 on average volume of 851,841.

