Turquoise Hill gets temporary interim relief in funding spat with Rio for Mongolia mine

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Turquoise Hill TRQ.TO said on Thursday it had received temporary interim relief in its arbitration against Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L, in relation to Turquoise's proposed funding strategy for the Oyu Tolgoi project.

