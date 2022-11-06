US Markets
TRQ

Turquoise Hill further delays shareholder meet on $3.3 bln Rio Tinto buyout

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

November 06, 2022 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Ltd TRQ.TO said it has once again postponed by a week its special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed take over by Rio Tinto Plc RIO.L, RIO.AX on a request by the mining giant.

The meeting to approve Rio Tinto acquiring 49% of shares of Turquoise Hill that it does not own for $3.3 billion, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 1, was postponed to Nov. 8, and now has been pushed back to Nov. 15.

Turquoise Hill said Rio, which raised its offer to C$43-per-share, had postponed the meeting at the request of the financial regulator of Quebec and was in talks with the Canadian company's special committee of independent directors and the regulator about the deal.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRQ
RIO

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter