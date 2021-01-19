Turquoise Hill Expects Higher Gold Production In 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources issued production guidance for its Oyu Tolgoi mine. The Canadian mining company said that the gold production in 2021 would be higher than in 2020.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) said that its Oyu Tolgoi mine is expected to produce 149,631 tonnes of copper in 2020, compared to the initial guidance range of 140,000 – 170,000 tonnes. It also expects 2020 gold production of 181,858 ounces, compared to the earlier guidance range of 120,000 – 150,000 ounces.

As for 2021, the company estimates that the Oyu Tolgoi mine will produce copper in 160,000 to 180,000 tonnes and gold concentrates in 500,000 to 550,000 ounces. The Canadian miner said, “The increase in gold production in 2021 compared with 2020 is the result of transitioning to the higher-grade ore lower in Phase 4B.”

The company also forecasted 2021 operating cash costs in the range of $800 million - $850 million. (See TRQ stock analysis on TipRanks).

Earlier on Jan. 4, BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.67 (30.7% upside potential). The analyst believes that the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit will be a “great investment” for the company. Furthermore, she argues that it is the right time to invest in stock as she expects meaningful risk-reducing events ahead in 2021.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $15.20 implies upside potential of about 26.8% to current levels. Shares have gained 72.9% in one year.

