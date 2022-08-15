US Markets
TRQ

Turquoise Hill committee terminates review of Rio Tinto's $2.7 bln offer

Contributor
Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Monday its special committee terminated the review and consideration of Rio Tinto Ltd's proposal to buy the rest 49% for $2.7 billion as it did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value.

Adds details, background

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Monday its special committee terminated the review and consideration of Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX proposal to buy the rest 49% for $2.7 billion as it did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value.

The committee determined that Rio's offer of C$34 ($26.57) per share was not in the best interest of Turquoise Hill or its minority shareholders, the Canadian company said in a statement.

"Engagement between the parties has not resulted in a consensus on value and price or in any improved proposal from Rio Tinto," Turquoise added.

In March, Rio Tinto proposed to buy the 49% of Turquoise Hill it does not already own, paving the way for direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.2795 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRQ RIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular