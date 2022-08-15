Turquoise Hill committee terminates review of Rio Tinto's $2.7 bln offer

Adds details, background

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO said on Monday its special committee terminated the review and consideration of Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX proposal to buy the rest 49% for $2.7 billion as it did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value.

The committee determined that Rio's offer of C$34 ($26.57) per share was not in the best interest of Turquoise Hill or its minority shareholders, the Canadian company said in a statement.

"Engagement between the parties has not resulted in a consensus on value and price or in any improved proposal from Rio Tinto," Turquoise added.

In March, Rio Tinto proposed to buy the 49% of Turquoise Hill it does not already own, paving the way for direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.2795 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

